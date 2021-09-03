Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 71,624 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,745,374 shares.The stock last traded at $11.95 and had previously closed at $11.82.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, July 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Argus lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

The firm has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average of $12.85.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 341,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 11,343 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 11,404 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

