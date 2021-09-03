Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tellurian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.00. Tellurian posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to $0.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 173.31% and a negative return on equity of 63.23%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TELL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tellurian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tellurian by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 232,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 28,961 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Tellurian by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 885,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 564,959 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Tellurian by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,542,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 49,201 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in Tellurian by 198.4% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 64,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 42,849 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Tellurian by 341.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 150,055 shares during the period. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TELL opened at $3.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 2.37. Tellurian has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $5.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.14.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

