Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $76.30 Million

Brokerages expect Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) to post sales of $76.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Telos’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.00 million and the highest is $77.10 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telos will report full-year sales of $286.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $283.10 million to $289.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $407.44 million, with estimates ranging from $398.02 million to $415.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Telos.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%.

TLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Telos in a report on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Telos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

TLS traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.99. 486,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,897. Telos has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $41.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 824.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.46.

In other Telos news, Director John W. Maluda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,142 shares in the company, valued at $306,257. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Rinaldi D. Pisani sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $6,450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 860,351 shares of company stock worth $26,540,031 in the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Telos in the 2nd quarter worth $851,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Telos by 156.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,086,000 after buying an additional 234,762 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Telos during the second quarter valued at about $429,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Telos by 914.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 487,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,568,000 after buying an additional 439,118 shares during the period. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its position in Telos by 250.0% during the second quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

