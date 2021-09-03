Telos Price Tops $0.54 on Exchanges (TLOS)

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 3rd. In the last week, Telos has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar. One Telos coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001072 BTC on popular exchanges. Telos has a market capitalization of $145.25 million and $3.74 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001461 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000047 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 75.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Telos Coin Profile

Telos (CRYPTO:TLOS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Telos is telosfoundation.io. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Buying and Selling Telos

