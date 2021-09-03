Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Shares Gap Up to $20.25

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.25, but opened at $20.96. Tenaya Therapeutics shares last traded at $20.65, with a volume of 233 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TNYA shares. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.