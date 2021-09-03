Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,969 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 3.0% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its position in Tesla by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,154,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total transaction of $1,065,753.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,154.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,675 shares of company stock worth $39,209,977 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $1.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $730.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,001,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,708,623. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $329.88 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $684.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $669.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.18 billion, a PE ratio of 380.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $657.62 target price (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $602.16.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.