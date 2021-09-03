Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Acquires 4,539 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in Zoetis by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Zoetis by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $209.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,003,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,052. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $210.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total value of $2,951,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total transaction of $300,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,144.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,003 shares of company stock valued at $9,711,854 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.08.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.