Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 12.1% in the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 434 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $196,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,634,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.8% during the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 496 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 105.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

Shares of GOOG traded up $11.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,895.50. The stock had a trading volume of 952,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,801. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,707.24 and its 200 day moving average is $2,418.24. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,936.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total value of $6,296,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total value of $7,547,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,916,907.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 464,359 shares of company stock valued at $327,455,709 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.