Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STWD. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth $60,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth $88,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STWD shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $1,014,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 929,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,803,444.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STWD traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $25.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,477,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,172. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.67%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

