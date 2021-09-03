Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Has $7.26 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT traded down $1.41 on Friday, hitting $210.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,510,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397,720. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.73 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $115.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.05 and a 200-day moving average of $222.39.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a $1.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

