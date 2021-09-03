Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 81.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,016 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. owned about 0.16% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $35,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,835.8% in the 1st quarter. Clark Financial Advisors now owns 14,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 13,782 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.42. The company had a trading volume of 271,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,322. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $108.20 and a 12 month high of $152.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.82.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

