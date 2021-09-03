Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Purchases 1,102 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

EFA traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.07. 16,301,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,382,621. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $60.97 and a one year high of $82.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

