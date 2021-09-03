Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Trims Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,912 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000.

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.98. 1,561,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,107,045. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.21. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $54.92 and a 12-month high of $79.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

