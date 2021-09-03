Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Textron by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,518,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,991,883,000 after buying an additional 392,435 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Textron by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,284,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $969,334,000 after buying an additional 258,583 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,043,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $451,082,000 after buying an additional 232,426 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Textron by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,594,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $522,271,000 after buying an additional 39,372 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Textron by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,850,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $384,280,000 after buying an additional 545,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

NYSE TXT opened at $73.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.82 and a 1 year high of $74.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.62.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TXT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.38.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $131,053.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.