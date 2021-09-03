Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,172 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

FRC opened at $201.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.16. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $100.38 and a 1-year high of $204.68.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FRC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.21.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.