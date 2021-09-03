Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $680,000 in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,779,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,380,000 after acquiring an additional 375,607 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,520,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,064,000 after acquiring an additional 175,009 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 739,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,465,000 after acquiring an additional 53,637 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth about $39,805,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN stock opened at $115.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.61 and a 52-week high of $115.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.15.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.57.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,833,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,907 shares of company stock worth $1,254,122 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

