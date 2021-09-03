Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New $518,000 Investment in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,270,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $255,276,000 after buying an additional 2,515,406 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,609,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $122,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137,389 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,886,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,285 shares during the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC increased its position in Antero Midstream by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 5,528,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,915,000 after purchasing an additional 601,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Antero Midstream by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,147,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,479 shares in the last quarter. 51.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jonestrading downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

In other news, insider Brendan E. Krueger bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AM opened at $10.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 3.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $10.69.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 38.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.