Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New $650,000 Investment in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 9,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 275.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $72.73 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $35.76 and a 52-week high of $79.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.83.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 83.18%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMA shares. Compass Point upped their price target on Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist lowered their price objective on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.84.

Comerica Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

