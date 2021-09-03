Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,632 Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 49,372.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 25,180 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Ares Management by 0.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 247,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,717,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Ares Management by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after purchasing an additional 27,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Antoinette Cook Bush bought 5,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.79 per share, with a total value of $300,181.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ARES opened at $78.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.65. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $38.25 and a 12 month high of $78.84. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $507.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.59 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

