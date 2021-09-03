Teza Capital Management LLC Takes $629,000 Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 72.7% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 26,688 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 778,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,802,000 after buying an additional 47,316 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $47.09 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $61.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

