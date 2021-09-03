TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Short Interest Update

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,820,000 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the July 29th total of 11,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.2 days. Approximately 9.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $30.17 on Friday. TG Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $56.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.21.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 90.75% and a negative net margin of 14,271.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TGTX has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,168,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 375.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 237,714 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $716,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,121,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,496,000 after purchasing an additional 20,398 shares in the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

