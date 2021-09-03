The a2 Milk (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by CLSA

The a2 Milk (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) was upgraded by CLSA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup raised The a2 Milk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.20 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of The a2 Milk stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. The a2 Milk has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $12.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.40.

The a2 Milk Co Ltd. engages in the distribution and sale of milk and dairy products. It operates through the following segments: Australia and New Zealand, China and Other Asia, and United Kingdom and USA. The Australia and New Zealand segment receives external revenue from infant formula, milk and dairy products, along with royalty and license fee income.

