The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co reduced its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,932 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in The AES were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AES. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The AES by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,769,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,080,000 after buying an additional 72,451 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of The AES in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,909,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in The AES by 144.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in The AES by 25.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in The AES by 3.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $24.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $17.13 and a 52 week high of $29.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.95.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The AES had a positive return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

In other The AES news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $780,842.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,263,724.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,167.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 329,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,163. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AES has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research raised The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The AES currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

The AES Company Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

