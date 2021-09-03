The AES (NYSE:AES) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AES (NYSE:AES) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AES Corp. rapidly expand its renewable footprint, both in the domestic front and the overseas markets. Its subsidiary, AES Indiana aims to invest $1.5 billion over the next five years as part of its grid modernization program and transition to more renewables-based generation. The stock holds a solid solvency position. In the past year, its shares have outperformed the industry. However, declining wholesale price of electricity might impact the company’s financial results in the coming days. Its subsidiaries in Puerto Rico have a long-term PPA with state-owned PREPA, which has been facing economic challenges thereby hurting the company’s business. Its U.S.-based generation contracts are not indexed to inflation. If inflation continues to increase in its markets, it may push up the company’s expenses thereby hurting its bottom-line.”

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of The AES from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The AES from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a positive rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a positive rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Shares of AES opened at $24.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. The AES has a twelve month low of $17.13 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.95. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.80, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 28.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $6,001,595.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,942,773.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $780,842.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 329,634 shares of company stock worth $8,046,163 over the last 90 days. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The AES by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of The AES by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of The AES by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 83,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of The AES by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Wealth Management grew its position in shares of The AES by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 16,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

