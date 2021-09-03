The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $133.97 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.51 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.17.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.00%.

The Allstate declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.17.

In other news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.