The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Short Interest Up 14.4% in August

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the July 29th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 355,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of The Bancorp stock opened at $24.31 on Friday. The Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $26.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.07.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 32.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bancorp will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

In other news, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 26,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $655,024.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in The Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in The Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The Bancorp by 953.4% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

