The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,040,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the July 29th total of 8,570,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of BK opened at $54.31 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $56.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.93 and a 200 day moving average of $49.50. The firm has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Argus upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.21.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BK. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth about $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.