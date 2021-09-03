The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) is Bessemer Group Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,564,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,899 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group makes up approximately 1.8% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 1.25% of The Blackstone Group worth $831,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,732,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,840 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,319,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,216,322,000 after purchasing an additional 307,477 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,084,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,198,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,929,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $740,026,000 after purchasing an additional 552,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,757,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $428,246,000 after purchasing an additional 322,498 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 69,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $8,008,404.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $20,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,483,442 shares of company stock valued at $210,515,254 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $128.32. 3,339,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,355,695. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $129.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.34.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BX. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

