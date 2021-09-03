The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Given “Buy” Rating at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their buy rating on shares of The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SAM. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $875.00 to $750.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,450.00 to $990.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered shares of The Boston Beer from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $825.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Boston Beer from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $800.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,048.81.

SAM stock opened at $562.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $771.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $997.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.75. The Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $561.25 and a 1 year high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.88 earnings per share. The Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Boston Beer will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,024.17, for a total value of $2,560,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $22,623,100 over the last 90 days. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 220.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

About The Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

