The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 70,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $1,685,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 101,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KO traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.42. 135,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,573,693. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $57.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $243.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. UBS Group increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

