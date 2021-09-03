The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) CFO Sells $53,853.50 in Stock

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) CFO Todd L. Capitani sold 1,517 shares of The Community Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $53,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TCFC opened at $35.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The Community Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.02.

The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The Community Financial had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $18.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 million. Equities analysts forecast that The Community Financial Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Community Financial by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 10,076 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of The Community Financial by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Community Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of The Community Financial by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 244,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 24,986 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Community Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $466,000. 39.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Community Financial Company Profile

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

