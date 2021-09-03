The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The company had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of COO stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $450.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,076. The Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $304.92 and a 52-week high of $455.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $419.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Stephens lifted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.79.

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total transaction of $848,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,661 shares in the company, valued at $640,398.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $164,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,052 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

