The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Hits New 12-Month High at $100.47

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$100.47 and last traded at C$100.47, with a volume of 19598 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$98.91.
DSG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group to C$90.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$90.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$81.67. The company has a market cap of C$8.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 115.31.
In related news, Senior Officer Christopher Jones sold 4,000 shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.46, for a total transaction of C$361,838.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,384 shares in the company, valued at C$3,834,039.69. Also, Director John Scott Pagan sold 76,299 shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.21, for a total value of C$6,272,540.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 127,639 shares in the company, valued at C$10,493,202.19. Insiders sold 102,861 shares of company stock worth $8,443,762 in the last 90 days.
About The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG)
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.
