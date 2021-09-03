The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Hits New 12-Month High at $100.47

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$100.47 and last traded at C$100.47, with a volume of 19598 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$98.91.

DSG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group to C$90.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$90.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$81.67. The company has a market cap of C$8.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 115.31.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$124.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$116.60 million. Equities analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Christopher Jones sold 4,000 shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.46, for a total transaction of C$361,838.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,384 shares in the company, valued at C$3,834,039.69. Also, Director John Scott Pagan sold 76,299 shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.21, for a total value of C$6,272,540.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 127,639 shares in the company, valued at C$10,493,202.19. Insiders sold 102,861 shares of company stock worth $8,443,762 in the last 90 days.

About The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.