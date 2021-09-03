The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,646 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,809 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.86% of The First Bancorp worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The First Bancorp by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of The First Bancorp by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank bought a new stake in shares of The First Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,703,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of The First Bancorp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The First Bancorp by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 830,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,229,000 after buying an additional 51,916 shares during the last quarter. 39.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNLC opened at $29.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The First Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.20. The company has a market cap of $327.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This is an increase from The First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

The First Bancorp, Inc (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.

