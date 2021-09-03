The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by MEMBERS Trust Co

MEMBERS Trust Co cut its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 17,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 331,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,730,000 after buying an additional 12,609 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 52.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total transaction of $56,105.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,632.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.15, for a total value of $437,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,614,049.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,319 shares of company stock valued at $1,475,621. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HSY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.10. The company had a trading volume of 10,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,936. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.57 and a 200 day moving average of $167.67. The company has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.38. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $134.00 and a 1 year high of $182.71.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. On average, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.23%.

HSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hershey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.38.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

