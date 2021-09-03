The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.250-$8.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.80 billion-$7.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.74 billion.

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.76. The company had a trading volume of 20,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,909. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.80. The J. M. Smucker has a one year low of $108.10 and a one year high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 43.42%.

SJM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a hold rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.33.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,066.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

