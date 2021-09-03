The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) CAO Sells $423,852.00 in Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 8,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $423,852.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,189,367. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Brian J. Wendling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Brian J. Wendling sold 3,635 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $181,931.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRA opened at $26.08 on Friday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 0.92.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 4,850.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 7,421 shares in the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

