The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CEO Julie Wainwright Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $382,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Julie Wainwright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Julie Wainwright sold 16,030 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $193,642.40.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $421,800.00.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Julie Wainwright sold 3,119 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $54,021.08.

On Thursday, June 10th, Julie Wainwright sold 47,479 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $950,529.58.

Shares of NASDAQ REAL opened at $12.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $30.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day moving average is $19.76.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 105.14% and a negative net margin of 60.88%. The business had revenue of $104.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The RealReal from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The RealReal from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of The RealReal in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The RealReal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of The RealReal during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in The RealReal during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in The RealReal during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in The RealReal during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in The RealReal by 188.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

