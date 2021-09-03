The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Position Reduced by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 603,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,148 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $36,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,946,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,567,000 after purchasing an additional 30,157 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.42.

Shares of SO opened at $66.85 on Friday. The Southern Company has a one year low of $51.22 and a one year high of $67.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.05. The stock has a market cap of $70.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.23%.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total value of $98,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,250 shares of company stock valued at $663,820 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

