The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $976.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.66 million. The Toro had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

NYSE:TTC opened at $108.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.58 and its 200-day moving average is $108.54. The Toro has a 52-week low of $75.62 and a 52-week high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77.

Get The Toro alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on TTC shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, The Toro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $384,048.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Toro stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 57.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,071 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of The Toro worth $29,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Toro

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.