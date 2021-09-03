Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) fell 3.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.45 and last traded at $8.50. 6,502 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 515,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TBPH. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $628.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.02 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBPH. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,125,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,791,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,278,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,651,000 after acquiring an additional 763,854 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,094,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,898,000 after acquiring an additional 390,328 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,444,000. 69.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

