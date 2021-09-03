TheStreet Upgrades Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) to “C-“

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIX opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $164.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average of $4.51. Anixa Biosciences has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $8.09.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts predict that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $126,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 935,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,939,827.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $270,670 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANIX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Anixa Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $483,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Anixa Biosciences by 51.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 57,153 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Anixa Biosciences by 549.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 47,912 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Anixa Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Anixa Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc is a cancer-focused biotechnology company, which focuses on harnessing the body’s immune system in the fight against cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cancer Diagnostics, Cancer Therapeutics, and Legacy Patent Licensing Activities. Cancer Diagnostic segment develops CchekTM platform, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of solid tumors, which is based on the body’s immune response to the presence of a malignancy.

