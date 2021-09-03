Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Hits $0.36 on Top Exchanges

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $1.92 billion and $113.05 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000716 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00093837 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.79 or 0.00347153 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00013459 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00046287 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00015921 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

