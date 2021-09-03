Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Receives C$141.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$146.43.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRI. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$135.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at C$149.89 on Tuesday. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of C$98.68 and a 12-month high of C$151.64. The company has a market cap of C$74.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$134.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$121.07.

In related news, Director Brian S. Peccarelli bought 24,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$152.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,796,829.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 59,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,999,159.77.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

