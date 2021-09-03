thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThyssenKrupp AG engages in the production of steel. It operates through the following business areas Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Materials Services, Steel Europe and Steel Americas. Components Technology business area offers components for the automotive, construction and engineering sectors. Elevator Technology business area constructs and modernizes elevators, escalators, moving walks, stair and platform lifts, and passenger boarding bridges. Industrial Solutions business area is an international supplier in special and large-scale plant construction as well as naval shipbuilding. Materials Services business area distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. Steel Europe business area involves in the flat carbon steel activities. Steel America business area produces, processes, and markets steel products in North and South America. ThyssenKrupp AG is headquartered in Essen, Germany. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an underweight rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, thyssenkrupp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKAMY opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average is $11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.03. thyssenkrupp has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $14.38.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 34.16% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that thyssenkrupp will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

