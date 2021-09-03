Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Announces Earnings Results

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.14%.

Shares of TLYS traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.87. 8,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,718. Tilly’s has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $16.93. The stock has a market cap of $448.58 million, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

In related news, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $81,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 200,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $3,162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 364,188 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,480. Company insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tilly’s stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 1,768.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 46,093 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Tilly’s worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

