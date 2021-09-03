Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.41%.

Tilly’s stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.83 million, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.04. Tilly’s has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $16.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average of $13.57.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

In related news, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $81,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Hezy Shaked sold 41,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $688,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 364,188 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,480 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tilly’s stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 1,768.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,093 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Tilly’s worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TLYS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

