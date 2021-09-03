Titan Coin (TTN) Trading Up 125.9% Over Last 7 Days

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 126.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 3rd. In the last week, Titan Coin has traded up 125.9% against the dollar. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $4.38 million and approximately $367.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005788 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00006826 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000023 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 204% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

