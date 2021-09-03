TitanSwap (TITAN) Market Capitalization Achieves $359.93 Million

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One TitanSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $6.74 or 0.00013310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TitanSwap has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. TitanSwap has a market cap of $359.93 million and $15.90 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00061479 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002922 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00014414 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.52 or 0.00123478 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.74 or 0.00791408 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00046764 BTC.

TitanSwap Profile

TITAN is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

