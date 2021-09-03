TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Short Interest Update

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 83,200 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the July 29th total of 95,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 832.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TODGF. UBS Group downgraded shares of TOD’S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TOD’S in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $67.95 price objective on shares of TOD’S in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of TODGF opened at $63.68 on Friday. TOD’S has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $74.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.29.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), e-commerce website, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

